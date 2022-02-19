The Podium: Shifting gears between sports

Germany dominated all four Olympic luge events for the second time as all-star athletes broke (their own) records. Relive luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-winter-olympics-luge-review.
Indigenous athletes are rare in the Winter Olympics, but for the select few like Ukaleq Slettemark and Abby Roque, their unique background is a point of strength. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-indigenous-olympians-hope-serve-examples.
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Alex Hall, John Shuster and Kaishu Hirano were among the stars who wowed us with their displays of athleticism and skill at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-plays-moments-2022-winter-olympics.
It's been some time since American Heritage-Delray softball has been the state title contender it once was.
Taking over a team that finished 2021 with a record of 3-18, new head coach Pete Berrios is looking to reinstate the Stallions' winning ways.
Under the direction of Kevin Drake, the Stallions notched three state championships from 2011 to 2013...
Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
HAMILTON, N.Y. - For the third straight season, the Colgate University Raiders men's basketball team will enter the Patriot League postseason tournament as the number one seed. The Raiders beat American University 63-49 at Cotterell Court, Monday, to earn the outright Patriot League regular season title and extend their winning...
