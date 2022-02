Accountants and certified public accountants (CPAs) are two types of financial professionals that both individuals and businesses may need. Even though their titles are often used interchangeably, they perform different services. CPAs can do everything accountants do, but accountants can’t do everything CPAs do. CPAs can perform audits while accountants cannot. CPAs are professionally licensed, but accountants are not. If you’re considering working with a CPA or an accountant, you may want to consult with a financial advisor first. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.

