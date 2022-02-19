Black Hawks vs. Sioux Falls – 2.18.22

The defense attorney for the third officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights rested his case Monday, paving the way for closing arguments in the monthlong federal trial. Thomas Lane's attorney rested after Lane testified that he thought Floyd was doing OK while handcuffed facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck — until paramedics arrived and turned him over.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO