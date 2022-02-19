ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yes, sometimes it’s cheaper for Californians to visit Disneyland in Paris rather than Anaheim

By Dom McAndrew
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcwG8_0eJF7Pf400

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some say Disneyland is an expensive place to visit but sometimes there might be a cheaper way to visit Mickey and the gang.

For two adults leaving Los Angeles, when crunching the numbers it turns out that a six-night visit to Disneyland Paris (including flights to France’s capital city) is sometimes cheaper than a six-night visit to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

When we checked out pricing at both Disneylands we chose a six-night visit from June 12 until June 18 for two adults with tickets to the park included. We selected the cheapest on-property hotel for both bookings, allowing the hypothetical guest to walk from the hotel to the park. No add ons were selected.

Starting at Disneyland in Anaheim, the cheapest place to stay was the Paradise Pier Hotel quoted at $540 per night. Five days’ worth of tickets were included coming to a grand total of $4,571.50. Screenshots of the selections in the order booked are included below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjxV0_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xm18r_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16G2fI_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQVa2_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXvBc_0eJF7Pf400

Across the Atlantic Ocean at Disneyland Paris, the cheapest on-site hotel was once again selected. The Hotel Santa Fe was quoted at $323.56 a night, the cheapest room available was selected, seven days of tickets were included, no meal extras were added on, no insurance selected, with the final price coming to $2,173.36 .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1iJ0_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RySDR_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huzuz_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtNGa_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gufNN_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXEPG_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkkQK_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZSTz_0eJF7Pf400

But there is the cost of getting to Paris to consider. We checked that out too, and flying from Los Angeles to Paris Orly for the days selected came out to $1,456.74. You can use the “Magic Shuttle” to get from the airport to the park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxH5w_0eJF7Pf400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xdfC_0eJF7Pf400

Comparing the two, starting in Los Angeles the price to go to Disneyland in Anaheim and stay at an on-site hotel from June 12 until June 18 for two adults is $4,571.50.

The cost to fly to France, get the transport from the airport to the hotel, and go to Disneyland in Paris while staying at an on-site hotel from June 12 until June 18 for two adults is $3,676.06.

The difference between the two experiences is $895.44.

Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

This pricing was not consistent and varied depending on the days selected, but the fact remains that sometimes, it may be cheaper as a California to visit Disneyland Paris than it is to go to Disneyland in Anaheim.

While going to Europe for a Disneyland excursion may be a lot for some, this article is not meant to be a guide – simply a reminder that there is a lot of world out there, and getting to see it may be cheaper than you expect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Matcha mille crepe cake in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — There are boba drinks and ice cream and a few savory crepes containing roast duck, but the undisputed star of Matcha Village’s menu is the meticulously constructed matcha mille crepe cake, layer upon ultra-thin layer of charcoal crepe stacked between green tea cream cheese. It’s gorgeous, almost too pretty to eat. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
KGET

White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22. The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include: Garden Max Turf Max Ceramic Pots Kids Planting Kits House Plants Bromeliads Tillandsias Garden Trellises Corinthian Bell […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Fresno, CA
KGET

65th Annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With COVID restrictions relaxing across the country local festivities are beginning to return. That includes Kernville’s Whiskey Flat Days, a weekend celebration leading up to President’s Day. Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville with its theme of old-fashioned California for its annual celebration. It’s the 65th annual Whiskey Flat Days in […]
KERNVILLE, CA
KGET

Winter storm to bring rain and snow to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley rain and mountain snow is expected by 11 a.m., as a winter storm approaches Kern County. Bakersfield is forecasted to get .10 to .25 of an inch of rain and three to six inches of snow is expected in the Tehachapi area through Wednesday. Skies are expected to clear by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Paris#To France#Californians#Ksee Kgpe#17 News#The Paradise Pier Hotel#The Hotel Santa Fe
KGET

Taft author wins highest honor in children’s literature

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Donna Barba Higuera has achieved a childhood dream. “I remember being a kid, and seeing the books lined up on the shelf with the gold sticker on them,” Higuera, a Taft native, said. “I knew that there was something just a little bit extra magical or interesting about them.” Now, her […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Repaving of Kern River Parkway path postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Repaving of the Kern River Parkway multi-use path has been postponed to Thursday due to expected rainy weather, city officials said. The final day of the repaving project had been scheduled for Tuesday. The closure will begin around 7 a.m. and cover a 1.4-mile stretch of the path between Golden State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
KGET

Crabtree Report: Bakersfield is still a seller’s market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local real estate appraiser Gary Crabtree released his latest Bakersfield housing report for the month of January and it’s still a seller’s market, for now, the report says in short. Last month’s median home price was 5.5 percent lower in December compared to January and stands $369,950, 23 percent higher than […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Winter storm expected to arrive Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend, but temperatures dropped 20 degrees on Monday. This drop was due to a weak frontal system that moved through the area Sunday night. The Spring-like weather is on hold this week. Another very cold storm will arrive Tuesday around Kern County and Bakersfield.  Expect […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy