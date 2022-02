A majority of Orange County voters will get to choose their county supervisors in June, and they’re soon going to find out who will be on the ballot. The filing period opened this week for candidates seeking seats in the newly drawn Districts 2, 4 and 5, and whoever wants to be on the June 7 primary ballot has until March 11 to turn in paperwork to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO