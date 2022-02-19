ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Highlights from No. 4 Notre Dame's season opening win

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The No. 4 Notre Dame baseball team started the 2022 with an easy victory over Manhattan, who they routed 17-2 at Stetson in Florida.

The Irish hit three home runs in the rout – two off the bat of Brooks Koetzee III and another by Jack Zyska to straight-away center field that stretched Notre Dame’s lead to 17-0 in the eighth inning.

It was a rout from the start as Notre Dame did to Manhattan what a top-five ranked team nationally is supposed to do against a team like Manhattan.

Enjoy a few of the highlights from the blowout victory that made the Irish 1-0 on the year below:

