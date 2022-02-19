Notre Dame softball drops third straight

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Notre Dame softball team. After dropping a pair of games to Tennessee and Wisconsin on Thursday, the Irish returned to the field Friday to take on South Florida. The Irish bats were essentially silenced however in a 7-0 loss to the Bulls.

Freshman Shannon Becker started for Notre Dame, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning. South Florida would add a run in both the second and third innings before a pair in the fourth.

Emma Clark and Sarah Genz recorded Notre Dame’s only two hits in the contest.

The Irish have now dropped three straight after starting the season 5-0. They look to get back on track Saturday morning when they take on LSU to continue the St. Pete-Clearwater Elite Invitational.