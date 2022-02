The only thing more auspicious than the guiding North Node transiting through Taurus — a sign symbolic of security, sustenance, and the senses — is the fact that celestial counterparts Mars and Venus will travel side by side for the next month or so. The irony of this rare conjunction is pleasantly surprising when you think about it. In addition to being the planet of assertion and passion, Mars is Scorpio's traditional planetary ruler. Mars and Venus will inspire and harmonize — amid their transit through Capricorn and Aquarius — all while the North Node is in Venus-ruled Taurus, and the South Node is in Mars-ruled Scorpio. It's not every day you see the planet of passion conjunct the planet of love, let alone while the Nodes of Fate transit through their signs of rulership. Basically, don't sleep on this unique astro-weather.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO