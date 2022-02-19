Friday basketball rewind: Ponder outmuscles Pottsboro, advances to regional quarterfinals

LITTLE ELM —Ponder's record is deceiving.

The battle-tested Lions (23-11) saw two of their five seniors go down with season-ending injuries this season, forcing the District 10-3A power to elevate three freshmen to varsity and play meaningful minutes.

Their hard lessons are paying off.

Ponder prevailed Friday in a scrappy 43-30 win over No.14 Pottsboro at Braswell High School in the Class 3A Region II area round.

The 16th-ranked Lions advance to Monday's regional quarterfinal against Paradise at Azle High School.

“My team loves physical,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “They love physical. So, you can't intimidate us with physical play. You can't do it. Because we're pretty physical ourselves. So, hats off to the Pottsboro.”

Both teams kept their composure in a raucous environment.

“We tell each other to stay calm,” said senior guard Tate Wells, who scored a game-high 16 points for Ponder. “This was a very high-pressure situation, especially for our freshmen. They have to stay calm and do their job. That’s what we need them to do.”

Ponder, which advanced to the state semifinals a year ago, is used to big-game situations, but Friday provided was a new experience for its underclassmen.

Skye Gill, a Lions freshman, came through with 11 points.

“It’s hard, pressure wise,” Avery said. “But just the mental pressure and to have the big game atmosphere, it makes it hard to shoot sometimes. Our three seniors have been in this situation before, and our three freshmen have not. And our three freshmen really stepped up and made some big shots and got some good rebounds.”

The slow-starting Lions used a 14-4 run capped with a Wells jumper to take 20-11 lead into halftime.

“We had to change our defense,” Avery said of the adjustments Ponder made that ignited the run. “Our press-defense wasn’t working, and we press everybody to see if they can handle it. And Pottsboro handled it well. Some nights you have to go half-court, and it ended up being pretty good.”

Ponder extended its lead to 30-13 lead into the fourth and didn't look back.

“It just makes me really proud of our team,” Wells said. “We knew if we weren’t making shots then we would have to rebound. I'm super proud of them and it shows that whenever we’re getting down, we're just going to keep fighting keep fighting through that adversity.”

Krum 66, Graham 56

Mary Doyle and Karlee Hastings each scored 12 points for the Bobcats (26-11), who advanced to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Krum will square off with district foe and 14th-ranked Decatur on Monday at Boswell High School in Forth Worth.

Sanger 67, Alvarado 44

Sanger senior post Bella Ringenberg racked up 27 points to help the Indians reach the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Lexi Martin added 22 points for No. 13 Sanger (29-4), which faces eighth-ranked Kennedale on Tuesday at RL Turner High School in Carrollton.