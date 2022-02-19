Raiders roll past Falcons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled offensively on Saturday afternoon in Norfolk, suffering a 75-55 loss to Old Dominion. Meral Abdelgawad led the Lady Toppers in scoring for the 18th time this season with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. It was her 24th double digit game this year. Abdelgawad also had two rebounds and two assists.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Parks and Rec Department will host a youth lacrosse clinic on Saturday, March 5 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lampkin Park Turf Field. The clinic is designed to introduce the game of lacrosse and focus in on the lacrosse fundamentals.
MASON, W.Va. — One moves on and one goes home. The Wahama girls basketball team defeated the Hannan Lady Cats 56-6 at home in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 Tournament Saturday evening. The Lady Falcons got to work quickly in Saturday’s ballgame, getting a 7-0 lead in...
The Atlanta Falcons have to nail this offseason if they want to have a chance to compete in the near future. Year two is critical for any new general manager and head coach, it will either set you up for greatness or disaster. The Falcons may not have very much...
Georgia football schedule 2022: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Sept 3 Oregon (in Atlanta) Oct 29 Florida (in Jacksonville) Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC West?. Auburn Mississippi State. There’s no...
A class of 2022 college football quarterback recruit was shot in an apparent road rage incident earlier this weekend. Raheim Jeter, a West Virginia quarterback commit, was shot in an incident his mother is calling “road rage.”. The 2022 recruit has undergone surgery and is doing well, according to...
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons got the most out of their roster in 2021 -- finishing with a 7-10 record and playing as one would have expected: Beating most of the opponents similar to them and largely being blown out by playoff teams. The offense struggled. The defense...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats are one step closer to defending their district crown. Franklin-Simpson defeated the heavily upset-minded Logan County Cougars, 56-37, in front of their home crowd on Monday night. The Cougars led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats led...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped game two of its series against Western Illinois, 14-7, on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field. After the Hilltoppers earned a 3-1 lead through four innings of action, the Leathernecks’ offense came alive, scoring 13 runs over the next four innings to even the series at one win apiece.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of the 14th District Tournament did not disappoint. The Warren Central girls defeat Warren East 50-48 in a double-overtime thriller, the Warren East boys rally late in the fourth quarter behind Kaleb Matlock to win 70-62. In the girls’ game, with seconds left in the 4th down three, Dragons’ Jordyn Downey hit a stepback three to send the game into overtime. Neither team would get ahead in OT, the game would go to double overtime.
For the second season in a row, the Atlanta Falcons have a top-10 pick, and therefore, a chance to add another building block. With legitimate needs at outside linebacker, wide receiver, safety and along the offensive line, it’s anyone’s guess as to which direction the Falcons will go. Ever since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the mock drafts have been rolling in.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots rolled past the Linsly Cadets in high school boy’s basketball action. The Patriots had a strong first half and then continued to be dominant the rest of the game, beating the Cadets 92-66. Cyrus Traugh led the way with 22 points...
George Pickens didn't waste much time displaying his talents on the college level. As a freshman, he led the Bulldogs with 727 yards receiving, including a Sugar Bowl performance that saw 175 yards on 12 catches and a touchdown to take home the MVP honors. In 2020, Pickens played just...
Last week, the West Virginia defense took a big hit as starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal. Monday evening, Porter announced that he is down to four schools - LSU, Miami, Florida State, and Oregon. Porter played in all 13 games for WVU this past season and...
Making the College Football Playoff is never easy and sometimes there are surprise teams that make a push. Which teams could shock everyone in 2022?. The College Football Playoff’s expansion has been put on hold until at least after the current contract ends in 2025 and that means the field will be prestigious as ever for the next few years.
Comments / 0