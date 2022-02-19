ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Special Cabell Board Meeting set for Monday

By Editorial
HuntingtonNews.Net
 3 days ago

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special...

www.huntingtonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Cabell County, WV
Education
County
Cabell County, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Cabell County, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Government
NBC News

U.S. Soccer and women soccer stars settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
MLS
CNN

Here's the real truth about Donald Trump's Truth Social app

(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Board Meeting
The Hill

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortion

Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy