Arizona State (9-15; 5-9) is set to take on Oregon State (3-21; 1-13) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe at 6 p.m AZT on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Despite returning several of their most important players, the Beavers have been surprisingly dreadful this season after shocking the college basketball world with six straight postseason wins last March — three in Las Vegas en route to a Pac-12 Tournament championship and three in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed before losing in the Elite Eight — after only being a .500 team in conference play during the regular season at 10-10.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO