Indiana County, PA

Drug decriminalization has positive results

Indiana Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline article of the Gazette on Feb. 16, 2022, titled “Possible pot ordinance draws DA’s concern” noted “In his role as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, Manzi wrote ‘I believe it is incumbent on borough...

www.indianagazette.com

Washington Post

Decriminalizing drugs, especially cannabis, throughout the U.S.

Regarding Shane Sullivan’s Feb. 13 Local Opinions essay, “Facing a surge in overdose deaths, D.C. should now decriminalize drugs”:. The decriminalization of drugs is appealing not just in D.C. but also in the United States in general. The decriminalization of drugs would help diminish racial disparities that are embedded in the American prison system, promote public safety and health, and allocate money to better resources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Scranton man found guilty of selling drugs that resulted in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a man has been found guilty of distributing drugs that killed a Monroe County man. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Robert Jackson, 44, of Scranton, was found guilty by a grand jury for an incident […]
SCRANTON, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Concerned Citizen in Jacksonville Results in Drug Bust

The Jacksonville Police Department was able to make a sizable drug bust on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 because of a concerned citizen’s call. The police department stated “these are the results when the communities work with their police department.” On 2/8/2022, a citizen driving on Alabama Highway 204 observed another vehicle driving in an unsafe manner. The suspect vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic, almost causing a head on collision. The citizen that observed this reckless driving behavior contacted the police department and was able to guide the officer to the location of the vehicle. Upon further investigation the officer was able to conduct a legal search of the vehicle and recovered the items seen.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

