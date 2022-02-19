ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Former Husky OC Eric Kiesau Promoted to Same Job at Auburn

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

Eric Kiesau, a former University of Washington offensive coordinator, has been promoted to the same role at Auburn as embattled coach Bryan Harsin searches for program relief following a challenging first season at the SEC school.

Harsin, formerly the Boise State coach, was the subject of a university inquiry after his initial Tigers team lost its final five games to finish 6-7 and several coaches and players left the program.

Auburn chose not to fire him and be responsible for another huge buyout, which is what it is doing with his predecessor, Gus Malzahn, now at Central Florida.

Kiesau, 49, amazingly becomes Harsin's third offensive coordinator in 14 months.

He replaces Austin Davis, who held the job for just six weeks before leaving for personal reasons. Davis took over for Mike Bobo, who was fired by Auburn following the end of the regular season.

Kiesau spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Huskies as part of Steve Sarkisian's staff.

When Sarkisian left for USC, Kiesau wasn't invited to join him and ended up at Kansas for a season as a wide-receivers coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjJKl_0eJDIQBr00
Eric Kiesau served as interim coach at Fresno State in 2016. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

After another year at Alabama as a quality assistant for Nick Saban, Kiesau interestingly ended up at Fresno State as the offensive coordinator for Tim DeRuyter's staff and finished the season as interim head coach.

DeRuyter was fired during a dismal 1-11 season for the Bulldogs in 2016, leading to the hiring of Jeff Tedford as coach and Kalen DeBoer as offensive coordinator.

DeBoer is now at Washington as head coach after leaving the same role at Fresno State, Tedford is back at Fresno State as coach after a two-year absence and Kiesau is at Auburn after a stop at Boise State as offensive coordinator for Harsin.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

With Ulumoo Ale on Defense Now, Who's the Left Guard?

Ulumoo Ale drew the most starts at left offensive guard for the University of Washington football team both last season (6) and the year before (4) during a pandemic-shortened schedule. Yet the mountainous Ale is a now defensive tackle in training, filling an urgent need. The Huskies felt comfortable enough...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Towering African New to American Football

Collins Acheampong has played exactly nine games of organized football at any level. However, the lack of gridiron experience for this 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete from Fairmont Preparatory Academy in Anaheim, California, has not scared off any college recruiters. Certainly not those from the University of Washington. It has only made...
ANAHEIM, CA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Miami Wide Receiver, Top 2023 Prospect Yet

Getting in line, the new University of Washington football coaching staff over the weekend offered a scholarship to its highest-rated 2023 recruit yet, 5-star wide receiver Jalen Brown from Miami. A 6-foot-1, 170-pound player with elite speed, Brown from Gulliver Preparatory School widely is considered one of the nation's top...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Auburn, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Alabama State
Auburn, WA
Football
Auburn, WA
Sports
HuskyMaven

Huskies Go to the Texas Talent Well Once More, Offer Edge Rusher

The recruiting path from Seattle to all points Texas remains well worn with the University of Washington football program extending a scholarship offer to yet another Lone Star state prospect over the weekend in edge rusher Terrance Green. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Green from Cypress Woods High School in Houston represents...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

As Husky Season Winds Down, 1 of 3 Things Will Happen

Mike Hopkins is forever positive when he talks about his University of Washington basketball team, no matter what the circumstances. Such was the case when his 2019-20 team lost 13 of its final 17 outings. Hopkins held firm to the belief his guys were never far from a turnaround. The...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Bruins Leave Badly Overmatched UW in Ruins

UCLA didn't have its best player. Didn't have two starters. Couldn't score for the game's first five minutes. Missed its first eight shots. The shorthanded and off-target Bruins were able to regroup and refocus in a big way and they made the University of Washington basketball team pay for this, humbling the Huskies 76-50 on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy