NBA Rising Stars: Cade Cunningham named MVP to lead Team Barry to win

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Friday was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Rising Stars game to lead Team Barry to the championship and tip off All-Star Weekend from Cleveland, Ohio.

Cunningham recorded five points, including a huge 3-pointer late, three assists and two rebounds in the final game over Team Isiah. He scored a team-high 13 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Team Barry in the semifinal round versus Team Payton.

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner sent Team Barry to the win after hitting his first free throw to cross the 25-point threshold to win. The teams played to 50 points in the semifinal round and 25 points in the final to commemorate the 75th-anniversary season of the NBA.

Here is how each player and team fared in the competition.

Team Barry

Team Barry took home the championship on Friday in the revamped NBA Rising Stars game. Cade Cunningham led the way for the group after winning MVP while they also had nice contributions from Evan Mobley and Jae’Sean Tate.

The averages for Team Barry in two games:

Cade Cunningham: 9 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds

Evan Mobley: 9 points, 5.5 rebounds

Jae’Sean Tate: 6 points, 3.5 rebounds

Dyson Daniels: 4 points, 2.5 rebounds

Alperen Sengun: 3.5 points, 2 rebounds

Isaac Okoro: 3 points

Franz Wagner: 3 points

Team Isiah

Team Isiah fell to Team Barry in the final of the NBA Rising Stars game. Precious Achiuwa led the way with 12 points versus Team Barry while Saddiq Bey produced five points to cap off an eventful competition between the two teams.

The averages for Team Isiah in two games:

Saddiq Bey: 10.5 points, 2 rebounds

Precious Achiuwa: 9 points, 3 rebounds

Desmond Bane: 6.5 points

Isaiah Stewart: 5 points, 3.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards: 4 points, 1 assist (one game)

Jaden Hardy: 2 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 1.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4 rebounds

Team Payton

Team Payton fell to Team Barry in the semifinal round. They led by six points early and then trailed by five points as the contest was then back and forth to close it out. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels led the way for Team Payton with 12 points while Bones Hyland had 10 points.

The full stat sheet for Team Payton:

Jaden McDaniels: 12 points, 2 rebounds

Bones Hyland: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Scottie Barnes: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

LaMelo Ball: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

Ayo Dosunmu: 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal

Jonathan Kuminga: 2 points, 1 assist

Scoot Henderson: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Team Worthy

Team Worthy was knocked out in the semifinal round after losing to Team Isiah, 50-49. Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green led the way for Team Worthy with 20 points while Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs had 16 points.

They trailed by 10 points but eventually took the lead late in the game but were unable to hold off Team Isiah. With the score at 48-46, and the chance to win the game, Suggs could only hit one of his two free throws as Team Isiah later won it on free throws by Desmond Bane.

The full stat sheet for Team Worthy: