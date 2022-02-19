ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Rising Stars: Cade Cunningham named MVP to lead Team Barry to win

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Friday was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Rising Stars game to lead Team Barry to the championship and tip off All-Star Weekend from Cleveland, Ohio.

Cunningham recorded five points, including a huge 3-pointer late, three assists and two rebounds in the final game over Team Isiah. He scored a team-high 13 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Team Barry in the semifinal round versus Team Payton.

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner sent Team Barry to the win after hitting his first free throw to cross the 25-point threshold to win. The teams played to 50 points in the semifinal round and 25 points in the final to commemorate the 75th-anniversary season of the NBA.

Here is how each player and team fared in the competition.

Team Barry

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team Barry took home the championship on Friday in the revamped NBA Rising Stars game. Cade Cunningham led the way for the group after winning MVP while they also had nice contributions from Evan Mobley and Jae’Sean Tate.

The averages for Team Barry in two games:

  • Cade Cunningham: 9 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds
  • Evan Mobley: 9 points, 5.5 rebounds
  • Jae’Sean Tate: 6 points, 3.5 rebounds
  • Dyson Daniels: 4 points, 2.5 rebounds
  • Alperen Sengun: 3.5 points, 2 rebounds
  • Isaac Okoro: 3 points
  • Franz Wagner: 3 points

Team Isiah

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team Isiah fell to Team Barry in the final of the NBA Rising Stars game. Precious Achiuwa led the way with 12 points versus Team Barry while Saddiq Bey produced five points to cap off an eventful competition between the two teams.

The averages for Team Isiah in two games:

  • Saddiq Bey: 10.5 points, 2 rebounds
  • Precious Achiuwa: 9 points, 3 rebounds
  • Desmond Bane: 6.5 points
  • Isaiah Stewart: 5 points, 3.5 rebounds
  • Anthony Edwards: 4 points, 1 assist (one game)
  • Jaden Hardy: 2 points
  • Tyrese Haliburton: 1.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4 rebounds

Team Payton

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team Payton fell to Team Barry in the semifinal round. They led by six points early and then trailed by five points as the contest was then back and forth to close it out. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels led the way for Team Payton with 12 points while Bones Hyland had 10 points.

The full stat sheet for Team Payton:

  • Jaden McDaniels: 12 points, 2 rebounds
  • Bones Hyland: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
  • Scottie Barnes: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
  • LaMelo Ball: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
  • Ayo Dosunmu: 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal
  • Jonathan Kuminga: 2 points, 1 assist
  • Scoot Henderson: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Team Worthy

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team Worthy was knocked out in the semifinal round after losing to Team Isiah, 50-49. Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green led the way for Team Worthy with 20 points while Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs had 16 points.

They trailed by 10 points but eventually took the lead late in the game but were unable to hold off Team Isiah. With the score at 48-46, and the chance to win the game, Suggs could only hit one of his two free throws as Team Isiah later won it on free throws by Desmond Bane.

The full stat sheet for Team Worthy:

  • Jalen Green: 20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
  • Jalen Suggs: 16 points, 1 rebound
  • Cole Anthony: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
  • MarJon Beauchamp: 4 points, 1 rebound
  • Herb Jones: 3 points
  • Josh Giddey: 2 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
  • Tyrese Maxey: 2 rebounds, 1 assist

fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Reunited At The NBA 75 Players Ceremony

Michael Jordan got to play alongside some incredible players during the course of his career. Jordan found incredible success in the NBA thanks to his incredible play. But MJ wasn't alone in finding all the success during his career, as he had some incredible teammates to help him win the championships that he did.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
