Prep Basketball: Nicholas survives Braxton in OT; James Monroe and Oak Hill roll on

Oak Hill's Jacob Perdue drives to the bucket in a game against Greenbrier East on Feb. 16 (Heather Belcher)

Nicholas County 80, Braxton County 72 (2OT)

Gassaway – For the second night in a row, Nicholas County needed overtime to secure a win.

Friday night it was a wild 80-72 double-overtime thriller on the road at Braxton County.

Colby Pishner scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Grizzlies, while Gage Groggs added 13 and Jaxson Morriston hit three triples for nine points.

William Forbush led the Eagles with 24 points and D.J. Coomes had 20.

Nicholas County (10-10) hosts Class AAA defending state champion Shady Spring Tuesday.

NC: 9 11 18 24 6 12 – 80

BC: 23 8 11 20 6 4 – 72

Nicholas County

Colby Pishner 37, Travis Smith 6, Briar Bailes 5, Ethan Collins 3, Gage Groggs 13, Wesley Hill 5, Jaxson Morriston 9, Bryson Phipps 2. Totals: 28 16-26 80.

Braxton County

Spencer Bosely 2, Lane marrow 8, D.J. Coomes 20, Williams Forbush 24, Beav Liston 12, Mason Abraham 4, Matthias Garaualgia 1, Lane Martin 1. Totals: 22 23-42 72.

3-pointers – NC: 8 (Smith, Bailes, Collins 1, Groggs 2, Morriston 3); BC: 5 (Marrow 2, Coomes, Forbush ).

James Monroe 69, River View 24

Bradshaw – Class A No. 1 James Monroe cruised by River View 69-24 Friday.

Eli Allen scored 16 points, while Shad Sauvage and Collin Fox had 13 apiece to pace the Mavericks.

Cameron Thomas added eight points for the Mavs. Daniel Dobbs led the Raiders with eight points.

James Monroe (19-1) hosts Mount View Tuesday.

JM: 15 36 53 69 – 69

RV: 4 2 12 6 – 24

James Monroe

Josh Burks 2, Shad Sauvage 13, Cooper Ridgeway 4, Eli Allen 16, Layton Dowdy 2, A.J. Walker 4, Collin Fox 13, Ethan Ganoe 2, Cameron Thomas 8, Jakobey Meadows 3, Brady Baker 2. Totals: 28 7-10 69.

River View

Daniel Dobbs 8, Peyton Hale 3, Tyler Cooper 2, Maleek Woodson 5, Josh Profitt2, Jacob Adkins 2, Jayden Payne 2. Totals: 9 4-7 24.

3-pointers – 6 (Sauvage 3, Allen, Fox, Meadows); RV: 2 (Hale, Woodson)

Pocahontas County 64, Meadow Bridge 48

Dunmore – Pocahontas County took a commanding lead in the opening half and went on to defeat Meadow Bridge 64-48.

Davis Gibbs led the Warriors with 23 points including four 3-pointers and Jamie Vandevender scored 15.

Conner Mullins led the Wildcats with 14 points and Jaden Gladwell scored 13. Rian Cooper added nine.

Meadow Bridge hosts Clay County Monday.

MB: 2 10 14 22 – 48

PC: 14 22 8 20 – 64

Meadow Bridge

Rian Cooper 9, Jaden Gladwell 13, Seaton Mullins 2, Conner Mullins 14, Dustin Adkins 3, Dakota Hopkins 1, Bryson Sawyers 6. Total: 16 9-13 48.

Pocahontas County

Ethan Armstrong 8, Sean Beverage 8, Jamie Vandevender 15, Hunter Curron 8, Josey Armstrong 2, David Gibb 23. Totals: 23 14-21 64.

3-pointers – MB: 7 (Cooper 3, Gladwell 2, Mullins 2). PC: 4 (Gibbs 4)

Oak Hill 62, PikeView 38

Oak Hill – Jacob Perdue scored 24 points, canning six 3s as Oak Hill dispatched PikeView 62-38 Friday night in OakmHill.

Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points in the win.

Nate Riffe led PikeView with 14 points, nailing four 3s. Jared Vestal pitched in eight points in the loss.

PV: 11 11 13 3 – 38

OH: 15 12 22 13 – 62

PikeView

Peyton Greer 3, Nate Riffe 14, Kameron Lawson 3, Kaleb Dunn 2, David Thomas 2, Dylan Blake 6, Jared Vestal 8

Oak Hill

Jacob Perdue 24, Leonard Farrow 1, Moses Manns 1, Sammy Crist 8, Malachi Lewis 7, Braxton Hall 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Jeremiah Jackson 2, Trevor Kelly 4

3-point goals – PV: 6 (Greer 1, Riffe 4, Lawson 1); OH: 10 (Perdue 6, Crist 2, Lewis 1, Hall 1)

Greater Beckley 75, Mercer Christian 54

Institute – Four different players scored in double figures for Greater Beckley as the Crusaders toppled Mercer Christian 75-54 Friday night at West Virginia State in the WVCAT.

Kaden Smallwood and Sean-David Kadjo led the charge with 20 points each while Kendrick Wilson chipped in 16.

Mercer Christian drops to 21-9 and will play Mount Hope Christian on Saturday.

MC: 9 16 10 19 – 75

GB: 18 15 19 23 – 54

Mercer Christian

MJ Patton 2, Briar Lucas 9, Sam Boothe 19, Shaye Basham 2, Tanner Keathley 16, Gage Thompson 6

Greater Beckley

Kaden Smallwood 20, John Rose 13, Kendrick Wilson 16, Sean-David Kadjo 20, Michael Judy 6

3-point goals – MC: (Boothe 1, Keathley 4); GB: 6 (Smallwood 1, Kadjo 3, Judy 2)

Webster County 73, Greenbrier West 67

Upper Glade – Riley Clevenger poured in 30 points as Webster County held off Greenbrier West 73-67 Friday night in Upper Glade.

All-stater Rye Gadd added 20 for the Highlanders while Rayden Triplett pitched in 16.

West’s Chase McClung led all scorers with a 34-point putting. Michael Kanode supplemented him with 17.

West drops to 12-8 and will play Midland Trail at home on Monday.

GW: 15 14 22 18 – 67

WC: 27 19 16 11 – 73

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 5, Chase McClung 34, Michael Kanode 17, Elijah Perkins 7, Dale Boone 4

Webster County

Riley Clevenger 30, Rye Gadd 20, Rayden Triplett 16, Connor Bell 4, Kyle McMillion 1, Zach McLout 2

3-point goals – GW: 7 (B. McClung 1, C. MCClung 4, Boone 2); WC: 10 (Tripplet 4, Clevenger 5, Gadd 1)