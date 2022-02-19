ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

UTSA takes down UMass in five

UTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The UTSA softball team continued its winning streak with a 13-2 run-rule game over UMass Friday evening at the Cardinal Invitational. The Roadrunners recorded two home runs, two doubles and eight hits overall to improve to 2-5 on the season. Erykah Guerrero and Emily Dear...

goutsa.com

TownLift

Utah Skiing wins Denver Invitational

Keystone, Colo. — The University of Utah Ski Team clinched the Denver Invitational on Monday afternoon, courtesy of a men’s slalom victory by Wilhelm Normannseth and three top-ten finishes in […]
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
KLST/KSAN

Sterling City takes down Veribest

GRAPE CREEK– Sterling City started its postseason run with a 55-41 victory over Veribest in a 1A bi-district matchup on Monday. The Eagles (18-12) will face the winner of Van Horn and Sanderson in the area round.
STERLING CITY, TX
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Montgomery Advertiser

Should postgame handshake lines be abandoned? Here's what Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl says

AUBURN — The biggest topic in college basketball revolves around the tradition of postgame handshake lines after a kerfuffle Sunday in which Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten for the incident, which has sparked discussions about sportsmanship, the examples set by coaches for their players and the custom of shaking opponents' hands after a game. ...
AUBURN, AL
MassLive.com

UMass men’s lacrosse downs UMass Lowell 19-9 in home opener (photos)

AMHERST – University of Massachusetts men’s lacrosse trailed 2-0 at the start but outscored UMass Lowell 19-7 the rest of the way to roll to a 19-9 victory in the team’s home opener on Saturday at Garber Field. The win moves UMass to 1-1 on the season, while the River Hawks fall to 0-2. Thirteen different Gorillas logged points in the victory, led by the Tobin brothers who put up five points apiece as Mike recorded a hat trick and two assists and Kevin chipped in two goals and three assists. James Caddigan had a four-point day with two goals and two assists, Gabriel Procyk contributed a hat trick and Chris Connolly added two goals and an assist. It marked the largest margin of victory for Massachusetts since the Gorillas defeated Utah 16-2 on March 17, 2019.
AMHERST, MA
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart's Concern For College Football is Becoming Reality

Not long after winning the national championship against his former boss and mentor Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart sat down for an interview with ESPN's Rece Davis. The two talked about the incredible season that Smart and Georgia just concluded, along with gathering Smart's thoughts on the state of College Football.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING

