Review: The Legend of Vox Machina “Depths of Deceit”; “Whispers of Ziggurat”; “The Darkness Within”

Cover picture for the articlePercy has come into paths with another name on his vengeance list. However, before his thirst for revenge can be quenched, it is revealed that his former torturer, Ripley, may be his only chance of reaching the Briarwood’s. While the battle for Whitestone rages upon the castle, Vox Machina journey deep...

Collider

Why 'The Legend of Vox Machina' is the Perfect Balance of Comedy and Horror

The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Legend of Vox Machina.Bursting onto the scene of adult animation in an array of color and comedy, The Legend of Vox Machina stands out with its stellar voice cast and beautiful animation. Based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role, the series follows Vox Machina, a group of ragtag mercenaries and outcasts, as they attempt to pay back a bar tab and, consequently, try to save the entire realm. If you go into the show thinking that it will be your classic fantasy hero adventure, you might be in for quite a shock; the series is raunchy and silly, and the main characters are certainly not the moral heroes of classic fantasy.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 7, 8, and 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

Based on the long-running fandom web series ‘Critical Role,’ the adult animated series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is a dynamic and gore epic that chronicles the titular team of heroes in their deadly quest. The story builds on the universe of ‘Dungeons and Dragons,’ especially the story arc of Percival De Rolo. After the first two episodes give us a context to the story, the subsequent episodes plunge the viewers into Percy’s past, entangled with the vampiric couple Sylus and Delilah Briarwood. The seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes chronicle Percy and the gang in their journey to reclaim the De Rolo mansion and liberate the commoners. The ninth episode brings us to a cliffhanger ending, and we shall get there, but let us first recount the events that unfold in the episodes. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Legend of Vox Machina: How the Season Finale Sets Up Season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina ended its first season on an ominous note, setting up what will likely be a bloodbath when the show returns for a second season. The animated series, which is an adaptation of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, ended with a two shocking twists. Vox Machina was summoned to a proclamation by King Uriel Tal'Dorei, the ruler of the Tal'Dorei Empire. Surprisingly, Uriel announced that he was abdicating the throne and turning over rule of the Empire to the Tal'Dorei Council, specifically citing Vox Machina's work as a team as an inspiration for his decision.
TV SERIES
Distractify

We Finally Meet the Everlight in 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and She Is Multi-Talented

There are only three episodes left of the first season of The Legend of Vox Machina, which means that the number of guest stars yet to appear is dwindling. In Episode 8, titled “A Silver Tongue,” we finally hear the voice of the Everlight, played by Tracie Thoms. Basically, after they battle the Briarwoods at Tal’Dorei, Pike Trickfoot loses her connection to the Everlight.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ziggurat#Voice Actors#Whispers#Deceit
Polygon

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina offers justice for Keyleth

The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina is nearly at its end, with its finale dropping on Friday. Longtime Critical Role fans have watched their favorite heroes from the actual play series fall into the familiar patterns of the Briarwood arc; new fans and fans of later campaigns have now spent at least nine episodes with Vox Machina, watching them build up relationships, fight epic battles, and, in some cases, fall in love. But they’ve also witnessed something else: redemption for Keyleth, one of Critical Role’s most powerful and, at times, controversial characters.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Legend of Vox Machina Recreates Scanlan's Big Moment

The Legend of Vox Machina's latest set of episodes featured one of the best moments from Critical Role's first campaign. The seventh episode, appropriately titled "Scanboo" featured Vox Machina bard Scanlan Shorthalt create an epic distraction to give his friends an opening to rescue Percy's sister Cassandra. The entire seventh episode is a retelling of a similar scene (seen in Critical Role Episode 31) that featured Scanlan fend off Duke Vedmire and a number of guards using every trick in his proverbial sack. While there are a few notable differences between the two moments, the episode is a fantastic adaptation of Scanlan's "Scanbo" moment that proved to be one of the most memorable moments from the Vox Machina campaign.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
