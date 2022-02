Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest has finally kicked off the English dubbed release for Season 2 of the series! The Winter 2022 anime schedule has now reached the halfway point of its run as fans have chosen the various series they will be following until the end of the ride in just a few weeks, and one of the big standouts remains the return of this favorite Isekai series. The first season of the series was a major hit with fans, and it seems the second season has been just as much of a hit. Now the season will be available for even more fans!

