David Moyes admits West Ham need to improve if they are to stay in the race for the top four.The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle after another patchy performance.Defender Craig Dawson headed them into the lead from an Aaron Cresswell cross – the Hammers’ 11th goal scored from a free-kick this season and a seventh assist of the campaign for the left-back.Two goals in two games for Craig Dawson 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qu84S9GHz9— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022However, West Ham’s back four are not currently as proficient in their day job, and they gifted...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO