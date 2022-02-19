ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Students react to end of mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing

By Hannah Rosman
huntnewsnu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest step in Northeastern’s plan to treat COVID-19 as an endemic came Friday morning. In an email to students, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Madigan and Chancellor and Senior Vice President for Learning Ken Henderson announced that mandatory weekly testing and the COVID-19 data dashboard will soon...

huntnewsnu.com

