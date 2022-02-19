ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament. The match that was...

The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
KESQ

Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. A month on from when he was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic returned to the tennis court to loud cheers in Dubai for a tournament he has won on five previous occasions.
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal recalls tough loss: 'It's already behind me'

The 21-time Major winner Rafael Nadal will return to his beloved clay in a couple of weeks, mighty relieved after a perfect start of the season and the Australian Open title. Last year, the king of clay suffered an early loss in his beloved Monte Carlo, falling to Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.
Tennis World Usa

ATP Dubai 2022: Novak Djokovic restarts with a win

Finally was the day of the great debut of world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion, after months of criticism and controversy due to his personal choice not to get vaccinated, is finally back to doing what he grew up to do: playing tennis. Stopped for months, the Serbian...
Reuters

Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP 500 winner with Rio title

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Two years after winning his first tour-level match in Rio de Janeiro, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain became the youngest to clinch an ATP 500 title at the same event on Sunday when he defeated Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Rio Open. It was...
Tennis World Usa

Veronika Kudermetova 'stunned' by Jelena Ostapenko's level

World No. 31 Veronika Kudermetova was "stunned" by the performance Jelena Ostapenko delivered in the Dubai final. Former world No. 5 Ostapenko put up a great performance as she destroyed Kudermetova 6-0 6-4 to win Dubai. "I think Jelena, she played very well today. She play very aggressive from the...
Tennis World Usa

ATP Rio 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Schwartzman's HIGHLIGHTS

Carlos Alcaraz is even more in history. The very young Spanish tennis player has set one of the first records of what promises to be an extraordinary career, becoming the youngest player to win an ATP 500 tournament since this record was established. The Spaniard also reaches his Best Ranking...
Tennis World Usa

Andrey Rublev reveals in which area Roger Federer is the GOAT

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev says Roger Federer is the GOAT of volleys. Rublev, a former world No. 5, sit down for an interview with We Are Tennis and there he was asked to name the volley GOAT. Rublev is one of the rare players that have a positive head-to-head record against 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.
