Italy’s Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals
By Associated Press
3 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament. The match that was...
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Novak Djokovic is ready to return to the field. The Serbian number one tennis player in the world will open his 2022 at the ATP 500 in Dubai next week and the expectation to discover his conditions is increasing day by day. The Serb has not played an official match...
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. A month on from when he was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic returned to the tennis court to loud cheers in Dubai for a tournament he has won on five previous occasions.
The 21-time Major winner Rafael Nadal will return to his beloved clay in a couple of weeks, mighty relieved after a perfect start of the season and the Australian Open title. Last year, the king of clay suffered an early loss in his beloved Monte Carlo, falling to Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.
Felix Auger-Aliassime has admitted that he may skip Dubai after two strong weeks in Rotterdam and Marseille. Auger-Aliassime, 21, captured his first ATP title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rotterdam final. Last week, Auger-Aliassime played in Marseille, where he made the final before losing to Andrey Rublev. Auger-Aliassime played...
Finally was the day of the great debut of world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion, after months of criticism and controversy due to his personal choice not to get vaccinated, is finally back to doing what he grew up to do: playing tennis. Stopped for months, the Serbian...
World number three Alexander Zverev defeated Jenson Brooksby in three sets at the Mexican Open in a first-round contest which set a new record for the latest finish to a tennis match. Defending champion Zverev won 3-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-2 with the match ending at 4:55am local time in Acapulco.
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev was happy he was able to win a doubles title with Ukraine's Denys Molchanov. Rublev, 24, has known Molchanov for a decade and on Sunday they captured the Marseille doubles title after beating Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan 4-6 7-5 10-7. “When I was 15...
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Two years after winning his first tour-level match in Rio de Janeiro, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain became the youngest to clinch an ATP 500 title at the same event on Sunday when he defeated Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Rio Open. It was...
World No. 31 Veronika Kudermetova was "stunned" by the performance Jelena Ostapenko delivered in the Dubai final. Former world No. 5 Ostapenko put up a great performance as she destroyed Kudermetova 6-0 6-4 to win Dubai. "I think Jelena, she played very well today. She play very aggressive from the...
Carlos Alcaraz is even more in history. The very young Spanish tennis player has set one of the first records of what promises to be an extraordinary career, becoming the youngest player to win an ATP 500 tournament since this record was established. The Spaniard also reaches his Best Ranking...
Marion Bartoli has been working with Jelena Ostapenko for more than two years and she has admitted that she expects the Latvian to win more Grand Slams. Ostapenko, 24, claimed her first Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2017. Ostapenko struggled with her game and results after winning...
The final medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics are still on the line, but with one of the busiest nights of the Games wrapping up, which country is in the lead?. Medal history has been made in more ways than one during the Winter Games. Norway broke the record for...
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev says Roger Federer is the GOAT of volleys. Rublev, a former world No. 5, sit down for an interview with We Are Tennis and there he was asked to name the volley GOAT. Rublev is one of the rare players that have a positive head-to-head record against 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.
Novak Djokovic will kick off the 2022 season against Lorenzo Musetti in the Dubai Open first round. After his unpleasant Australian saga, Novak is ready to fight for the trophies again at the event where he claimed five titles in the past. Novak and Lorenzo will play their second match...
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon Saturday at the Rio Open. With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the 18-year-old Alcaraz won...
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win the Rio Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final to the delight of Brazilian fans at the clay-court tournament. The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio...
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A British-led expeditionary group that includes the Baltic states will carry out a series of integrated military activities across their part of northern Europe, Britain said on Tuesday. The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a British-led grouping made up...
