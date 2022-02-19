ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather pattern change next week could ease our drought

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - According to NOAA's Drought Monitor for this week, the ArkLaTex is experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought. As a result, burn bans cover much of Arkansas and all of Louisiana....

KVAL

Another round of winter weather in the valleys next week?

EUGENE, Ore. — The chance of snow returns to the mouths of KVAL meteorologists as temperatures are expected to fall this weekend. KVAL Chief Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains, "temperatures will fall and the snow level will drop Sunday through Tuesday, but we won't see anything like what we saw over Christmas."
EUGENE, OR
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th. That was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week, Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are. The next two days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With...
BOSTON, MA
KWCH.com

Wichitans prepare for dramatic change with next round of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm bringing a wintry mix followed by heavy snowfall poses enough of a threat for delays and cancelations across the Wichita area and beyond for Thursday. In Wichita, roads could be slick for the morning commute with the wintry mix expected overnight. By daylight Thursday, the active weather will transition into a strong snowstorm, capable of dumping as much as nine inches in parts of south central and eastern Kansas, including Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KTAL

Much cooler this weekend, severe weather next week?

A strong cold front will bring much cooler air to the ArkLaTex this weekend with a little rain possible Saturday. We quickly warm up early next week with strong to severe thunderstorms looking likely for the middle of the week. A cold front brings rain and much cooler air: We...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Warm and dry, then a BIG change next week

Do you remember this weather on this day 5 years ago?. While we aren’t that warm, our trend of warm weather continues after a little downturn this weekend, specifically Saturday. Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies will clear Saturday, but temps will...
ENVIRONMENT
27 First News

Storm update: Our weather turns windy, warm & wet this week

Dry weather is expected for the area across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania through Wednesday. See the calm part of the forecast here. You will start to feel the impacts of the next developing storm through your Wednesday with warming temperatures and gusty wind. Gusts up to 30mph, or higher, are possible. Temperatures will push into the lower 50s! The wind will continue to blow in warm temperatures and moisture, and you can expect the chance for rain showers to return with the warmer air into Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Q2 News

Great weather pattern; minus the wind!

Another mild and breezy day. Temperatures mainly in the 50s with some areas reaching the low 60s. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon keeping those overnight temperatures a bit warmer. Humidity is in the teens and 20s and along with the windy and mild conditions, fire danger is a little elevated. Make sure to secure trailer chains and avoid creating any sparks.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Warm weather continues, rain next week

Our trend of warm weather continues the rest of this work week before a little downturn this weekend. Wednesday night, look for lows in the middle 30s. 60s are back Thursday and Friday before a one day cooldown comes Saturday. We are back at warm weather Sunday through Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Here’s the latest on our possible storm system later next week.

Good morning! Still watching possible storm system for later next week. It’s a long way down the road but still showing up on the data this morning. Here’s a preliminary look at possible total precipitation with the storm system next Wednesday & Thursday. This will start as showers and t’storms and then possibly change over to wintry weather before ending depending on the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of snow showers early next week

There’s a chance of snow showers Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Skies will be sunny through Sunday. Today’s high will reach 53. Lows will drop to 26 tonight. Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 56. Lows will settle in the 20s all three...
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

A Gorgeous Weekend with BIG Changes Next Week

Highs return to the mid 60s on Saturday and then into the low 70s on Sunday. The weekend will be dry, but Sunday will feature more cloud cover, especially by the afternoon. This is one of the signs that humidity is on the rise and may lead to a rain chance next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sunny skies extend into next week

Highs will linger in the lows to mid-50s into next week, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny into Monday. Today and Wednesday’s highs will reach 50. Lows will drop to the lower 20s both nights, with 5 to 10 mph winds tonight and Wednesday. Thursday’s high...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Rainy pattern expected this week

Mild start to the week (60s) High pressure continues to build in for Monday. We will start off in the 20s and lower 30s, but temperatures warm quickly with highs in the 60s for much of the region. We stay dry on Monday, but showers spread into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the beginning of our rainy pattern.
ENVIRONMENT

