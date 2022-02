The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop is being discontinued permanently as of March 2023. The news was announced late last night, via a tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account. The change means you've got just over one year to make any digital purchases through the 3DS or Wii U versions of the eShop, before the storefront is discontinued and purchases will be forever disabled.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO