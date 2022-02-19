ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather pattern change next week could ease our drought

Killeen Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - According to NOAA's Drought Monitor for this week, the ArkLaTex is experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought. As a result, burn bans cover much of Arkansas and all of...

kdhnews.com

KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
