Weather pattern change next week could ease our drought

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th. That was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week, Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are. The next two days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO