ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather pattern change next week could ease our drought

menastar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - According to NOAA's Drought Monitor for this week, the ArkLaTex is experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought. As a result, burn bans cover much of Arkansas and all of Louisiana....

www.menastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Voice

Tracking 'Hurricane-Like' Storm Expected To Slam Northeast

A powerful "hurricane like" storm is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Northeast on Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. “This will be a much different storm across the Northeast compared to what was seen recently,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. “While the region...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#La According#Noaa#Drought Monitor
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KVAL

Another round of winter weather in the valleys next week?

EUGENE, Ore. — The chance of snow returns to the mouths of KVAL meteorologists as temperatures are expected to fall this weekend. KVAL Chief Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains, "temperatures will fall and the snow level will drop Sunday through Tuesday, but we won't see anything like what we saw over Christmas."
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th. That was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week, Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are. The next two days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With...
BOSTON, MA
NBC4 Columbus

Sunshine, warmer with a gusty wind, unsettled week

High pressure will build in and provide another day of sunshine. After a cold start in the teens, a milder southwesterly flow will will raise temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, with morning readings in the low 30s. Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb into the 50s. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

A tale of two storms: Millions of Americans across the Northeast are warned to brace for a polar plunge as Storm Nancy blows in sending temperatures plummeting by up to 30 degrees before Storm Oaklee is due to batter the area days later

Large parts of the US are facing major winter storms this week as two brutal weather systems look set to bring a torrent of snow and ice across much of the country. The first, named Winter Storm Nancy by The Weather Channel, has triggered widespread winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) across the Dakotas and The Great Lakes, extending to several upper-Midwest states.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Storm to bring Midwest snow, severe weather to South starting midweek

After a week of relatively quiet weather across the Lower 48, the atmosphere is about to reload as a powerful new storm system develops this week and tracks across the country. Its effects will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday when it sweeps through the central and eastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Above Average Temperatures to Begin the Week

Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy