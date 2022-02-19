ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 2 Stanford tops Oregon State 87-63, win streak at 14

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5EvD_0eJC183Z00

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night.

The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games.

Hannah Jump and Haley Jones added 13 points apiece for Stanford. Leading scorer Cameron Brink was in foul trouble throughout and was limited to five points.

Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.

NO. 8 ARIZONA 51, WASHINGTON 42

SEATTLE (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go and Arizona beat Washington.

The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game and send Washington to its 11th straight loss, all in conference play.

Nancy Mulkey scored 13 for UW, and Missy Peterson added seven.

NO. 10 UCONN 89, XAVIER 35

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and Azzi Fudd added 11 as Connecticut beat Xavier and extended its winning streak to three games.

UConn (18-5, 12-1 Big East) is beginning to get healthy after eight of its 12 players missed at least two games due to injury or illness this season.

Kaysia Woods had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Xavier (8-17, 3-13 Big East). The Musketeers have lost all five meetings with the Huskies by an average of 38 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azzi Fudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Pac 12 Conference#Ap#Beavers#Uw#Uconn#Musketeers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Independent

Monday Sports in Brief

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKTBALL ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
749
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy