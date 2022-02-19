ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Stanford wins 14th straight, beats Oregon State 87-63

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6sPt_0eJC17Aq00

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night.

The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games.

Hannah Jump and Haley Jones added 13 points apiece for Stanford. Leading scorer Cameron Brink was in foul trouble throughout and was limited to five points.

Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.

Oregon State stayed within striking distance until the fourth quarter.

Jump hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Anna Wilson followed with a steal and layup that extended Stanford's lead to 70-53 with 6:26 remaining.

Hull hit another 3-pointer to punctuate the lopsided run.

Hull scored 12 points n the first half, helping Stanford take a 36-27 lead at the break.

Brink and Hull picked up their third fouls early in the third quarter and stayed on the bench for the remainder of the period.

Oregon State closed within 45-41 on two free throws by Taya Corosdale, but Stanford finished the quarter strong and led 60-49 after three periods.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal have won 14 games in a row since losing at No. 1 South Carolina, and are in excellent position to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With four starters back from last season’s national championship team, Stanford is poised to make another long run in the tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers likely will have to win a few games in the Pac-12 tournament to secure an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Losing sophomore forward Taylor Jones, who was limited to nine games before having season-ending shoulder surgery in February, was a major blow. Jones was second on the team in scoring and rebounding.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Host California on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

