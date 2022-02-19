Top-ranked Minnesota State downs Bemidji State; No. 2 Michigan beats No. 11 Ohio State; third-ranked Denver tops No. 6 Western Michigan; No. 9 North Dakota edges No. 7 Minnesota Duluth
Reggie Lutz had a goal and an assist and became the school’s career games played leader as top-ranked Minnesota State downed Bemidji State 5-1 Friday in Mankato, Minn. With 164 games played, Lutz surpasses Bryce Gervais, who had 163 games played as a Maverick from 2012 to 2016. Another current Minnesota...www.uscho.com
