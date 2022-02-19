Watch now: McGowens says Huskers lacked defensive energy in second half vs. Maryland

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 3-2 at the Viaero Center on Friday night. Tanner Adams and Andrew Strathmann each netted goals for the Storm in the loss. Tri-City returns to action on Friday, Feb. 25, in a home matchup against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office hours at 308-338-8144. Puck drop for the Storm’s next home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
