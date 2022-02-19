ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: McGowens says Huskers lacked defensive energy in second half vs. Maryland

 3 days ago

fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Kearney Hub

Nebraska women's basketball associate head coach suspended; Scoggin no longer on roster

The Nebraska women's basketball team suspended its associate head coach and removed a starter from its roster Saturday. On Saturday morning, the Huskers announced Chuck Love had been suspended, citing a "personnel matter." Soon after, Ashley Scoggin, the team's best three-point shooter, disappeared from the team's online roster. A spokesperson confirmed that Scoggin is no longer on the team.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Storm drops home game to Omaha Lancers

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 3-2 at the Viaero Center on Friday night. Tanner Adams and Andrew Strathmann each netted goals for the Storm in the loss. Tri-City returns to action on Friday, Feb. 25, in a home matchup against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office hours at 308-338-8144. Puck drop for the Storm’s next home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
NHL
Kearney Hub

Pawloski's gold medal leads Pleasanton to sixth-place finish in Class D

OMAHA — Chase Pawloski finally climbed all the way to the top of the medals stand at the state wrestling meet. The Pleasanton senior, who had reached the finals in 2020 but came away with the silver medal, won a gold medal on Saturday, escaping his opponent, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge with 30 seconds left in the match to win the Class D 170-pound championship match 4-3.
OMAHA, NE
97.3 ESPN

PFF: Eagles Land 2 Top-50 Free Agents, Lose One

Philadelphia Eagles fans can expect Howie Roseman to be more active in free agency this season than they were last season, but they could also lose some of their free agents. Pro Football Focus’ Arjun Menon sees the team losing cornerback Steven Nelson (No. 45) in the Top-50 free agents, predicting that he will land in Atlanta with the Falcons.
NFL
Kearney Hub

Reagan Gallaway makes Amherst wrestling history as first girls state champ

OMAHA – Reagan Gallaway gave justice to the Wonder Woman T-shirt she wore onto the mat and the Wonder Woman logo on her ear coverings. “She’s unstoppable. She’s my hero. I look up to her,” the Amherst junior said. “If she can take down the entire world with her superpower, then I can do it, too.”
AMHERST, NE
On3.com

Report: Sean McVay, LA Rams poach SEC offensive coordinator

Sean McVay was quick to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, as the Rams head coach went to the college ranks to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, per Albert Breer. “Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC...
NFL

