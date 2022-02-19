Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

Canadian Police found the upper hand against disgruntled truckers Saturday in their quest to clear streets surrounding Canada’s Parliament building. The Associated Press reported that police arrested at least 47 protesters and seized trucks in a bid to end the siege. Canadian authorities also said they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, worth $3.2 million. The area has been occupied by protesters and their trucks since late last month. Protest leaders urged their trucker-army to stand down while crying foul over the government’s “abuses of power.” “To move the trucks will require time,” protest leaders said. “We hope that [police] will show judicious restraint.” However, Ottawa police addressed the protesters in a tweet, saying “We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behavior, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO