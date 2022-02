It was beginning to look like the No. 1 ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team was poised to take home the ITA indoor crown, but it was not to be. After winning its first 11 matches this year while only losing two points along the way, the Buckeyes weren’t able to get it done against TCU on Sunday, falling in a tight 4-3 affair.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO