Recipes

15 Desserts Easy Enough for a Weeknight and Special Enough for a Celebration

By Karla Walsh
Allrecipes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy reserve dessert for holiday menus and dinners out only? If you ask us, wildly busy weekdays are the ones that really deserve to be sweetened up. And...

www.allrecipes.com

SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
Salon

Have butter, noodles and onions? Make this simple weeknight meal

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now. Like, right now.
Washington Post

This fudgy chocolate Bundt cake is dramatic and delicious

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.
Allrecipes.com

6 Reasons Your Knives Get Dull So Fast

If you get the impression that your knives don't cut quite like they used to, you're likely right. Knives dull over time, and a handful of common habits speed up the process. In fact, you may not even realize you're mishandling your knives. Learn how knives get dull so you can keep these essential kitchen tools sharp and fully functional.
Allrecipes.com

9 Quick Polish Recipes Ready in 45 Minutes or Less

These Polish recipes are not only comforting, filling, and flavorful, they're also quick and simple to prepare. We're talking about traditional Polish favorites like cabbage and kielbasa with potatoes, comforting borscht soup, quick and savory halushki, and much more. Ready in 45 minutes or less, these recipes are a perfect fit for your weeknight meal planning.
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
KARK

25 breakfast and dinner casseroles the whole family will love

(NBC Today) – Ah, the mighty casserole. The idea of it just brings back cozy memories of childhood. Made well, a casserole is proof that you are loved. Cozy and versatile, a casserole is also a surefire way to feed a crowd and, more importantly, the leftovers taste even better once the flavors really marry together. When there’s time, it’s worth making double recipes so that extra batch of casserole can be frozen. Then, it’s easy to simply reheat it on those days when the last thing anyone wants to do is cook a big dinner.
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake Recipe

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
