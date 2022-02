Faithful Servant Missions is an organization that desires to have an impact on the community in San Ramon, Costa Rica by providing services to enable the cycle of poverty to be broken for those they serve. Faithful Servant Missions provides physical, educational and spiritual support in an impoverished community. The mission organization is on the ground running programs for preschoolers and elementary age students. They are also providing assistance to the mothers and fathers in the community. Just this year, they launched an English academy to provide education to promote employment in the tourist industry. The FSM RUN WITH A MISSION provides the financial support to enable these programs to make a BIG difference to those they serve.

