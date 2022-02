The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a sticky situation when it comes to Bryan Rust. That said, it’s not a completely unique position since another team went through something very similar last season. In 2022, Rust is to the Penguins what Zach Hyman was to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021: a player on an expiring contract the team wants to keep but knows it probably can’t afford to and there’s not much they can do about it.

