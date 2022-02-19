ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

French Silk with Chocolate Liqueur Recipe

By Jamiesfeast.com
jamiesfeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefinitely one of the most delicious chocolate cream desserts I’ve ever tried! Surprise your family or guests with this French silk with chocolate liqueur dessert by serving it in nice glasses to get an elegant, luxurious look of this extremely delicious dessert!. Servings 8 to 10. Ingredients:. 7...

jamiesfeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Cake

1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake Recipe

This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Liqueur#Chocolate Chips#Semi Sweet Chocolate#Silk#Food Drink#French#Italian
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shelbyville News

Chew This! Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting

My Grandma Barbra loved applesauce cakes and I remembered making this one and adding the caramel frosting on top and how much she loved it, so I decided to share it here with all of you. Applesauce cake is really like a less-spicy version, if you will, of the typical spice cake. Some spice cakes are full of spice, along with even raisins, carrots and sometimes even coconut. This recipe that I am sharing, gets its spice from ground cinnamon and that is it. There is something about the ground cinnamon and the applesauce that really pairs well with the caramel frosting. It is important, with this recipe, to add the applesauce chilled and to make sure and not worry when the batter seems to have curdled. You have not messed up the recipe, it is just a chemical process that happens with this cake and is totally fine. I even use this caramel frosting recipe to top chocolate brownies or even chocolate mayonnaise cakes. It really is rich and delicious!
SHELBYVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake Recipe

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake

Stuffed peppers are easy to throw together and immensely satisfying, especially when you start with store-bought pulled pork. In this hearty dinner, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with smoky pork, kidney beans, melty cheese, and charred corn. Find smoked pulled pork (without the sauce) at your favorite BBQ joint or near the bacon at the grocery store. For a vegetarian option, swap the pork with tofu. Simply drained a block of extra-firm tofu and pat it dry, then shred with a box grater right into the filling mixture.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to eat: coleslaw

This month, we dive into a European salad that went global after the Americans added mayo. But why is cheese a no-no? And should you be punished for popping in pineapple?
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Spoil your sweetheart with these chocolate recipes!

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Valentine’s day is coming up quickly.  Sure, you could buy chocolates. But if you’re feeling daring…you could make a treat for your sweetheart. Don’t they deserve something special? Shannon Smith shows us some easy Valentine’s Day chocolate recipes with the help of the culinary instructors at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown.  […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
The Decatur Daily

Recipe: Mideast twist jazzes up chocolate dessert

Chocolates may be the easy route for a last-minute Valentine’s Day, but there’s still time to pull off a quick homemade chocolate dessert. It’s pudding, but with a sophisticated twist from the Middle East.
RECIPES
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy