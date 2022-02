ATLANTA (CBS46) — Welcome to the Discover Georgia podcast from CBS46!. Each week we will take you on an in-depth tour of a different city from across the Peach State. The U.S. Census Bureau says there are a whopping 537 cities across the state, and we hope to take you to each and every one over the course of this podcast! From the beach, to the mountains, and every stop in between, we promise to find your perfect weekend getaway!

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO