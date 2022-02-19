Kentucky OC Liam Coen could join Rams' coaching staff?

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen has received heaps of interest around the football world, turning down several college jobs and an NFL job to stay in Lexington. But it sounds as if Coen may soon receive an offer he can’t refuse.

In one year at the helm of the offense, Coen took the Wildcats from 115th in yards per game to 50th. He also improved the scoring offense from 107th in the country to 35th, quickly making him one of the hottest names in college coaching.

It just about looked like Kentucky was going to be able to hold on to its game-changer, but, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Wildcats are bracing for the possibility of Coen leaving to return to the Rams in Los Angeles. Prior to his year in Kentucky, Coen spent three years on Sean McVay‘s offensive staff, and a chance to rejoin McVay might be too good to pass up.

