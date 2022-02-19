ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD to cancel outdoor mask mandate

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Alberto Carvalho. | Photo courtesy of LAUSD

After initially resisting county guidance regarding mask-wearing outdoors, the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday will drop its COVID-19 mandate that students and staff wear face coverings while outside on campuses.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement late Friday, posting revised district guidance online. The new rules state that “outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022.”

The rules noted that while schools are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, anyone on campuses that day for athletic activities can also do so without masks.

Carvalho had indicated earlier this week that the mask mandate would likely be lifted by Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday lifted its outdoor mask-wearing mandate for mega-events and for schools and child-care centers, citing plummeting COVID hospitalization numbers and an apparent end to the winter surge of virus infections.

But Carvalho took some heat when the LAUSD initially opted to keep the outdoor masking rule in place through the end of the week. He said the district wanted to take a few days to transition to the new rule and properly inform labor partners, parents and staff.

Comments / 10

Blowhard Biden
2d ago

To be required to wear a mask outside is insanity anyway. If you are that fearful then you should just stay home.

Reply
9
Reformed Hippy
1d ago

15 days to stop the spread was over a year ago . It’s never been sbout Covid it’s sbout control . From the elite . Super bowl attendees wore no masks this are pricey tickets purchased by the elite who have money ….. this is insanity !! Fire thevkos angeles city council for abuse of power abd Gavin Newsom

Reply
2
 

