The Florida Gators (1-2) bats ruined a great start for freshman left-hander Pierce Coppola who struck out seven batters in his 4.1 innings of work, the most by a freshman at Florida since Karsten Whitsen did it in 2011. Instead, the bats were pretty silent again for the Gators who would fall 5-3 to Liberty (2-1) and in turn drop the series to the Flames.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO