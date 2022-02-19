ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch now: Hoiberg pinpoints two areas that led to Husker loss vs. Maryland

Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Related
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Key Free Agent Back In Green Bay: Packers Fans React

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
NFL
247Sports

Huskers head home humbled after series loss to Sam Houston

Nebraska baseball will shuffle home to Lincoln on Sunday evening with plenty to fix this week following the first four-game series of the season at Sam Houston. The Huskers dropped Sunday afternoon’s finale 6-3 — a finale dotted with many of the same issues that bit the Huskers in the previous three games of the series — a hot-and-cold offense, ineffective starting pitching and shaky defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lincoln Journal Star

After roster, coach shakeup and win vs. Gophers, NU women are going to focus on future, Williams says

What Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams described as a challenging few days ended with a milestone win for the Huskers. With a 93-70 victory against Minnesota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska reached the 20-win mark at 20-7. The Huskers got there after a 12-game winning streak to start the season, along with a couple of massive upsets of Michigan and Indiana during Big Ten play.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Watch Loyola-Maryland vs. Lehigh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Lehigh 10-17; Loyola-Maryland 13-13 The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Loyola-Maryland and the Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Reitz Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a win, while the Greyhounds will be looking to right the ship.
BALTIMORE, MD

