ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes says ITV were ‘sly’ about his departure from the channel

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSzC6_0eJBSRQa00

Eamonn Holmes has accused his former bosses at ITV of being “sly” when organising his exit from the channel and “hypocritical” about the company’s diversity drive.

The GB News presenter said the channel had not wanted to announce his departure due to its effects on viewing figures so had made it look like the decision had been his.

It was announced in November that Holmes was leaving ITV after 15 years hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

But the veteran broadcaster said the reasons for his departure had not been explained.

“No one explained anything to me,” he told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlB8E_0eJBSRQa00
It was announced in November that Holmes was leaving ITV after 15 years hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.

“They had a chat with my agent and announced that I was going to GB News when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them.”

He added: “’I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale but I’m still at the top of my game.”

Holmes claimed that show runners at ITV are “’middle-aged white managers”.

I'm all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going. They're sly.

“When are they going to start being diverse with their management?

“The diversity is only on screen. It’s hypocritical.”

Following news of Holmes’ departure from ITV, the channel said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

Langsford continues to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Great Britain to send team of 25 athletes to Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing

Great Britain will send a team of 25 athletes to the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. ParalympicsGB has confirmed its biggest team since Lillehammer in 1994 after announcing 20 skiing and snowboard competitors alongside the five wheelchair curlers confirmed last month. Alpine skiing features defending Paralympic Slalom champion Menna Fitzpatrick,...
WORLD
newschain

Third of young people saw wellbeing boost during lockdown

A third of young people saw an improvement in their wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown measures, according to a new study. Researchers from Oxford and Cambridge universities found that out of 16,940 children and teenagers aged from between around eight and 18, 33% said they had better mental wellbeing during the first national lockdown.
KIDS
The Independent

Eamonn Holmes criticises ‘sly’ ITV over This Morning exit

Eamonn Holmes has levelled criticism at ITV over his exit from the daily talk show This Morning, describing the broadcaster as “sly”.Holmes hosted This Morning every Friday for 15 years alongside Ruth Langsford, his wife, while Phillip Schofield presented the series from Monday to Thursday alongside Holly Willoughby.Langsford and Holmes also covered for the main presenting duo during holiday breaks.However, last year, they were replaced in their regular Friday slot by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.Holmes now presents a breakfast show on the controversial right-leaning news and opinion channel GB News.Speaking to the Daily Mail’s weekend magazine, Holmes recalled...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Holmes
Person
Ruth Langsford
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate relationship milestone

They marked ten years of marriage in 2020, but 2022 holds another special milestone anniversary for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as it will mark 25 years since they started dating. The couple dated for 13 years before their wedding in 2010, after being introduced by their mutual friend, TV...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Eamonn Holmes sparks response as he gives update on his health

Eamonn Holmes took to social media to share an update on his health with his followers at the weekend – and they were quick to share their support. The star uploaded a new photo to Instagram that showed him beaming alongside his friend as they stood looking at the camera, dressed casually with matching khaki jackets.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford returns to social media after Eamonn Holmes' 'snub' comments

TV presenter Ruth Langsford returned to social media on Sunday, after her husband Eamonn Holmes's sensational interview a day earlier. The stylish star didn't make a comment on her spouse's criticisms of his former employer, however, instead simply sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her delicious-looking Sunday breakfast, complete with eggs, bacon and mushrooms.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Gb News#The Daily Mail
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

What feud? Beaming Phillip Schofield larks around on Dancing On Ice in first appearance since former co-presenter Eamonn Holmes branded him 'passive-aggressive'

Phillip Schofield was all smiles on Sunday night as he made his first appearance after Eamonn Holmes took aim at him in a recent interview. The TV presenter, 59, was branded 'passive-aggressive' by Eamonn, 62, who also claimed Phillip 'has a habit of 'snubbing people' during an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy