ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Earthstone Energy: Growing Production Through Acquisitions

By Elephant Analytics
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthstone is growing production through acquisitions and expects to average 78,000 BOEPD in the second half of 2022. Earthstone Energy (ESTE) has been aggressive in growing itself via acquisitions. It had an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion several months ago, and since then it has made $1.46 billion in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Shale giant Marathon chooses cash returns over oil ramp-up

Marathon Oil Corp. said oil and natural gas production won’t increase this year as it concentrates on pouring cash into dividends and share buybacks. The shale giant announced plans to spend $1.2 billion on capital projects this year, in line with analysts’ expectations for a 20% increase from the 2021 level, according to a statement on Wednesday. The company forecasts generating more than $3 billion of free cash flow, exceeding estimates by half a billion dollars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Energy Companies#Oil And Gas#Earthstone Energy#Boepd#Este#Encap#Post Oak Energy Capital#Pdp#Nymex
Seeking Alpha

SPAC HNR Acquisition seeks to raise $75M with eye on energy sector

SPAC HNR Acquisition Corp. (HNRA)(HNRAU) plans to raise up to $75 million through an initial public offering and seek out a business combination in the energy sector. HNR said it intends to offer 7.5M units priced at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy three-quarters of a share, with each share priced at $11.50.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Earthstone Energy: Another Buyer's Market Bargain

The Permian purchase comes with some political risk. Earthstone Energy (ESTE) just headed into one of the premium areas of the Permian with its latest acquisition. The company has been using a combination of stock, cash, and debt to acquire companies or parts of companies in an accretive fashion. This method of growth has kept the debt ratio at one of the lowest levels in the industry while benefiting shareholders in the process. The announcement continues a long list of announcements by industry insiders that growing by acquisition is at least, if not more profitable than organic growth at the current time. Therefore, investors can expect a continuation of both organic and acquisition growth in the future.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy