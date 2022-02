Allegiant Stadium is only in its third year of operations and second hosting ticketed events, but it’s already captivated Las Vegas and the visitors who power Southern Nevada’s economy. While it has hosted a handful of successful concerts, Las Vegas Raiders games and other sports events have brought the biggest boost to the 65,000-seat venue, and the stadium recently wrapped one of its most massive weeks so far by hosting the East-West Shrine Bowl on February 3 and the NFL Pro Bowl on February 6.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO