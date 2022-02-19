Citizens Financial Undervalued Ahead Of What Should Be Further Positive Transformation

Nationwide economic recovery will likely drive mid-single-digit loan growth this year. After a phenomenal year, the earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) will likely dip this year because of an increase in net provision expense. On the other hand, economic factors will likely lift the loan portfolio, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Further, the presence of liquid assets on Hanmi’s books, and a conducive deposit mix will expand the margin amid a rising interest-rate environment. Overall, I'm expecting Hanmi Financial to report earnings of $2.63 per share in 2022, down 18% year-over-year. Despite the dip, the earnings will likely remain much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. Therefore, I am adopting a buy rating on Hanmi Financial.
