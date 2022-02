Winners of the Brazilian league and cup last year, Atletico Mineiro have now got their hands on the Super Copa after Sunday's penalty shootout win over Flamengo. The shootout was epic, and its consequences will rumble on for a while. It stretched to 12 kicks each, with Atletico winning 8-7. Flamengo had four "match points" -- one of them when Atletico goalkeeper Everson confidently stepped up to take his side's eighth kick and skied over the bar. He fixed the problem by getting a foot to a low shot from Mateusinho and sending the ball up onto the crossbar.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO