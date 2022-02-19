Pebblebrook claims region title and No. 1 seed with win over East Coweta

With the Georgia High School Association Class 7A Region championship on the line, along with the No. 1 seed out of the region for the state championship tournament on the line, the Pebblebrook Falcons and East Coweta Indians boys basketball teams faced off for the third time this season, with the Falcons winning both regular season match ups.

As expected, with the region title on the line, the game was a close contest throughout the first three quarters, with the Indians having the biggest lead throughout that time span, when they lead Pebblebrook 44-37 early in the third quarter. However, by the end of each of the first three periods of play, neither team would have more than a one point lead.

Things would change at the start of the fourth quarter for the Falcons, as they would open up the period on a 14-2 run, regaining the lead and never relinquishing it from that point. Pebblebrook got a huge spark from Craig Adams Jr., who finished with 16 points, as he would help lead the Falcons to a 68-62 win to claim the GHSA 7A Region 2 championship and staking claim on the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.

Following the win, Pebblebrook head coach, George Washington, said during the halftime break, he simply reminded his players that were not playing “Pebblebrook basketball” and that they needed to get back to it. “We had a very slow start. I told the guys, we didn’t score the first half the way we normally score. In the locker room, I told them, just be Pebblebrook, let’s be us, let’s have fun,” Washington told his group.

One of those players, Washington wanted to have fun was the Craig Adams, who Washington said he told him, he would need him to take charge for the Falcons, as East Coweta was running a box and one on Pebblebrook’s Kami Young, the 2022 GHSA 7A Region 2 Player of the Year. “You got to out there and be our enforcer,” Washington said he told Craig, adding that Craig has been the team’s “enforcer all year”.