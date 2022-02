The following contains major spoilers for the Uncharted movie. The new Uncharted movie is the long awaited, very long awaited if we’re being honest, film adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. There are four proper games in the Sony PlayStation version of Uncharted and considering that the film version is an origin story for the character of Nathan Drake, it’s clear that the potential for turning this into a franchise is very much on the mind of the studio. If that wasn’t enough to convince you of the hopes for future films, then may I direct you to the two Uncharted end credits scenes that are part of the movie.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO