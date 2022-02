Bill Maher has said that he’s “over Covid” and that doctors shouldn’t tell people “just do what we say” in relation to how to handle the pandemic. The comedian and HBO talk show host told Deadline in an interview that “I feel like Covid is still the dominant issue of our lives right now and it should not be anymore”. The 66-year-old said he was “never scared” of Covid-19, but that he was “always scared of the reaction to it”.“As this has played out that only proved to be more true for me,” Mr Maher, who contracted the virus...

