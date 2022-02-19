ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Warren Urges Government to Seize Patents on Pfizer’s Cancer Drug

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer Inc. ‘s prostate cancer medicine Xtandi is in the crosshairs of a growing campaign for the government to seize patent...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 133

Robert Cox
3d ago

The more this woman squeal’s about basically a government takeover of free enterprise through overturning intellectual property rights the more she really does sound like a Nazi.

Reply(24)
82
jody
3d ago

This women lost in the primaries. She doesn’t believe in private property. And we don’t like her either. Time for her district to just say no.

Reply(2)
51
Josh Kies
3d ago

nope, just nope, when the government seizes anything for a reason that isn't illegal, it's government over reach and should be shut down immediately

Reply
40
Comments / 0

Community Policy