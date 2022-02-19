Warren Urges Government to Seize Patents on Pfizer’s Cancer Drug
Pfizer Inc. ‘s prostate cancer medicine Xtandi is in the crosshairs of a growing campaign for the government to seize patent...news.bloomberglaw.com
The more this woman squeal’s about basically a government takeover of free enterprise through overturning intellectual property rights the more she really does sound like a Nazi.
This women lost in the primaries. She doesn’t believe in private property. And we don’t like her either. Time for her district to just say no.
nope, just nope, when the government seizes anything for a reason that isn't illegal, it's government over reach and should be shut down immediately
